Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:43 AM
Home Business

BMET launches digital labour migration services

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed (4th from left) flanked by State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak (3rd from left) and other guests, inaugurating an app called 'Ami Probashi' for migrant workers at The Westin, Dhaka on Thursday.

The Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) has started providing digital services for the immigration sector by digitalizing four services including the recruitment process.
The initiative has been taken to provide better services to aspiring migrants with an app called 'Ami Probashi'.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed inaugurated the services as Chief Guest at The Westin, Dhaka on Thursday.
State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended as a Special Guest.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, BMET Director General Shahidul Alam, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh, BAIRA President Abul Bashar, 'Aami Probashi' app Managing Director Tarique Ekramul Haque, among others, attended the programme.
Expat minister Imran Ahmad said, "As big as the digitisation of BMET's services sounds, I think its impact will be greater in the immigration sector. Digitisation of the process will definitely help the aspiring workers."
According to a press release of the expat ministry, the final step for expatriate workers is obtaining the immigration clearance issued by Bureau of Manpower and Employment (BMET), which will now be done digitally.
Now an expatriate worker can apply for clearance and receive the BMET smart card online in less time, less money and without any hassle.
This initiative has been taken to make the recruitment process transparent and service easier. It will save time and money of an aspiring immigration worker, experts said.


