DMP arrests 73 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 73 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of October 27 to 6am today, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions. -BSS









