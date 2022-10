Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a person for allegedly extorting money from locals in Mohammadpur area in the capital, camouflaging himself as a policeman.

"We arrested Md Sohan Shikder, 24, from Humayun Road area in Mohammadpur at 10.30pm on Thursday. He used to wear police uniform and extort money from the locals. Sohan was involved in different criminal activities," RAB-2 assistant director (media) Asp Shihab Karim told BSS.