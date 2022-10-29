Indian Coast Guard hands over 23 rescued fishermen to BD

The Indian Coast Guard handed over 23 fishermen, who had gone into the country's waters due to cyclone 'Sitrang', to the Bangladesh Coast Guard on Thursday.

Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarters (Dhaka) Media Officer Lt. Commander Khandkar Munif Taki said that the fishing trawler from Bhola, FB Jasmine, floated from the Bangladesh waters of the Bay of Bengal to the Indian waters on October 24 evening under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang.

After the fishing trawler sank in Indian waters, the fishermen floated in the sea holding drums and floating objects. After 24 hours of floating in the sea, a patrol plane of the Indian Coast Guard spotted the fishermen. Indian Coast Guard vessel Vijay rescued the fishermen on Tuesday night.









