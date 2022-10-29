3rd convocation of Premier Univ tomorrow

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 28: Third convocation of Premier University (PU) will be held on Sunday at the Navy Convention Centre, Chattogram.

Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, will preside over this function as the nominated representative of the President and Chancellor of Premier University.

Indian eminent educationist and writer, former Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Prof Dr Pabitra Sarkar will be present as convocation speaker.

Internationally renowned sociologist, Ekushey medallist and Vice- Chancellor of Premier University Professor Dr Anupam Sen will deliver the welcome speech.

Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council Prof Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed, UGC member Prof Dr Md Sajjad Hossain, Prof Dr Biswajit Chand and Prof Dr Md Abu Taher will be present as special guests. 1109 graduates have registered to participate in convocation.

Premier University was established on January 21, 2002 by the initiative of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, former mayor of Chattogram City.











