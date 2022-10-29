CJ pays homage to Bangabandhu at ‘Baker Hostel’ in Kolkata

Chief Justice (CJ) Hasan Foez Siddique on Friday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his portrait at 'Baker Hostel' in Kolkata.

Later, the chief justice stayed in room number 24 of the hostel for sometime, Supreme Court judge Justice Mohammad Saifur Rahman told BSS.

Bangabandhu resided in the room in pre-partition period during the British rule when he was a student of Islamia College (now Maulana Azad College).

Hasan Foez will address the 14th convocation of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Science on October 30.

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit and Chief Minister of the Indian state of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will also address the convocation. Foez will return home on October 30 after the ceremony. -BSS

















