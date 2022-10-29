'Unprecedented' economic change now needed

UN Environment Programme (UNEP) says huge emissions cuts are needed to hit the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal and avert the worst climate impacts.

At the UN COP26 climate summit last year, nations agreed to make more ambitious plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions and boost efforts to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

But a year on, only 24 countries out of more than 190 have presented new or updated pledges ahead of COP27 in Egypt next month.

Even these revised plans fall well short of the cuts to planet-heating emissions needed by 2030, according to a UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report released on Thursday.

UNEP said an "unprecedented" transformation of the global economy is needed to achieve the 2015 Paris climate agreement target of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.

"We've barely scratched the surface of climate action, and you could argue that we've procrastinated this year away," said Inger Andersen, UNEP's executive director.

Current climate policies are projected to result in global warming of 2.8 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) this century, or around 2.5 degrees C if the updated climate pledges are implemented, the report said.

The report said "systemic" changes are needed - from the buildings people live in to the food and energy they consume - to achieve a "rapid" shift towards greener economies.

UN chief Antonio Guterres told the BBC in an interview this week that the world "will be doomed" if countries keep putting climate change "on the back burner".

Even if countries fulfill their current climate commitments, global greenhouse gas emissions will rise by 10.6 per cent by 2030 compared to 2010 levels, according to a separate UN report on Wednesday.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said a 43 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 is needed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial temperatures.

Despite how far behind countries are from cutting emissions to the extent that is required, people should not conclude that all is lost, said Anne Olhoff, a co-author of the separate UNEP report released Thursday.

"The important thing to note here is that we still have time, and we do have the technologies so that we can achieve the Paris agreement target," said Olhoff, senior advisor at Danish green think tank Concito.

She said that instead of focusing on the "doomsday" scenarios, more time should be spent considering the potential benefits of green policies such as breathing cleaner air or paying lower energy bills once renewable power systems are in place.