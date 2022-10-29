A major public health issue in BD



The rate of caesarean delivery is much higher than natural childbirth in the country. This rate is increasing very alarmingly.

In 2018, according to The Lancet, an international medical journal, the rate of facility-based caesarean section in the country is the highest which is 67 per cent compared to other countries. This rate continues to rise. Although there are no exact figures, it can be assumed that this rate is currently above 80 per cent.

Ashulia Women and Children Hospital near Dhaka is a completely non-profit hospital. This hospital has been providing various medical services at very low cost to poor women and children for many years. Eminent Paediatrician and National Prof Dr MK Talukder is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the institute.

The hospital has been working for a long time to reduce caesarean operations. Out of an average of about 2,000 deliveries per year, the rate of caesarean deliveries ranged from 58 to 73 per cent until 2017. Some 11 interventions in the hospital's own study protocol in 2017 and 2018, specialized training of obstetricians and nurses and counselling of mothers decreased from 68 per cent in 2016 to 42 per cent in 2018. This statistic inspired the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Therefore, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is working on a two-year research project with this hospital as the main partner, which started in August 2021, with the aim of reducing the caesarean operation rate.

Ashulia Women and Children Hospital with seven more hospitals as co-partners making a total of eight hospitals the required work started from August last year.

The activities of this project in the last one year, special training manuals for obstetricians and nurses have been prepared in the first year. They were also trained in hand-to-hand with patients with 13 interventions. Each partner hospital is provided with all necessary equipment for normal delivery including CTG machine, Doppler machine, ventouse machine, mannequin, labour bed and warmer.

Its year-long programme encourages natural childbirth and the trend of caesarean section at almost all partner hospitals appear to be downward. According to statistics for the month of September 2022, the Centre for Women and Children's caesarean rate is currently 37 per cent.







