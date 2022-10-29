Quader removes Ranga from the post of Opposition Chief Whip

Jatiya Party Chairman Gholam Mohammad Quader has relieved Masiur Rahman Ranga from the post of Chief Whip under the authority of Article 22 Sub-section 2 of the party constitution.

Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of the party, informed this information in a press release on Friday (Oct 28) afternoon.

"Mosiur Rahman Ranga has been relieved of the post of Opposition Chief Whip on Friday (October 28)," the press release said.

According to the release, previously Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader exempted Mosiur Rahman

Ranga from the post of primary member according to the powers given in the party constitution and the decision of the joint meeting of presidium and members of parliament on October 8.









