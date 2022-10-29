BNP eyes people’s involvement in its movement: Expert

Political analysts assume BNP is trying to involve general people to their programme to dislodge the ruling government.

Centering the divisional rally of Dhaka to be organized on coming December 10 this year, the leaders of BNP are trying to reorganize the party and strengthen its organizational structures.

BNP grassroots activists said their party wants to hold the biggest gathering on December 10 in Dhaka, marking the day they are taking all the necessary preparations.

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said to the Daily Observer, "December 10 is like all other day for us, we will observer rally in Dhaka like other divisional districts. On this day we will announce our next programmes."

He said, "Awami League government has taken away the voting rights and freedom of speech. Earlier they smuggled money by taking loans in the name of mega projects, now they are cutting pockets of common people by increasing the price of daily commodities."

Mentioning that, "BNP is fighting to restore rights and fulfill the demands of the people," Fakhrul said, "The people of the country are united with us to restore voting rights and democracy. People are chanting slogans to bring down the price of daily essentials at our programmes, they even ready to give their lives to oust government."

"Only by imprisoning Khaleda Zia in false cases, Awami League managed to create such anarchy in the country. Because only Khaleda Zia has the courage to protest against their corruption publicly," said Fakhrul

"That's why I have repeatedly said that first condition to free the people of the country from the illegal government by taking out Khaleda Zia from jail," added the BNP Secretary General.

Wishing anonymity a BNP activist said, "Our central leaders asked us to make accommodation for the leaders and activists who will come to participate at our Divisional rally in Dhaka. Following the day we are taking our preparations."

BNP leaders and activists are also in fear of police harassment centering the rally on December 10.

Experts claim that BNP and Awami League are the two sides of the same coin. Both of the political parties suffer for their own misdeed.

MM Akash, Professor of Economics department, Dhaka University said to the reporter, "BNP waiting for peoples involvement in their political programmes. Without peoples support a political party cannot oust any government."

MM Akash said, "People of the country are suffering from economic crisis besides ruling government has failed to keep its electoral commitments. Taking this on board BNP is trying to involve people to its programme."

He thinks until the common people are not involved with the BNP programmes, BNP will not start any movement to oust the government.

"The ruling party of a country always faces criticism. That's why people pointing their figure to the government for many misdeed," MM Akash also added.









