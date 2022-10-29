AL Dhaka District council in city today

The triennial council of Dhaka District Awami League will be held today at the capital's Sher-e- Bangla Nagar old trade fair ground.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has hinted that the event will see a huge turnout bigger than BNP's rallies.

Enthusiasm has been observed among the leaders and workers of the party, he said.

Dhaka district consists of 5 upazilas - Savar, Dhamrai, Dohar, Nawabganj, and Keraniganj.

Bangladesh Awami League presidium member Advocate Kamrul Islam will inaugurate the council while the general secretary of the party Quader will be present as the chief guest.

Dhaka District Awami League triennial council was held last September 2016 while Benazir Ahmed, the freedom fighter, was appointed as the president while a 71-member Dhaka District Awami League committee was formed with Mahbubur Rahman as the general secretary.

Due to the Corona pandemic, the council was scheduled to be held in 2019 but was not held on time. Banner-festoon-posters have been hung in different places of the upazilas. -UNB







