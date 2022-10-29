Brown, white flour prices hiked by Tk 5, Tk 7 per kg

The prices of brown flour and white flour increased by Tk 5 to Tk 7 per kg, an increased by Tk 12 to Tk 14 in a month. As a result, consumer's woe is increasing in the commodity market as they are struggling to manage expenses with their income. Of them, low income and working people are suffering the most.

Meanwhile, this year, the wheat import is less. The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) said that it will have a negative impact on the market of flour and fine flour produced from wheat. However, the government agency says that the stock of edible oil, sugar, lentil and onion is normal considering local production and import.

This picture emerged in the Trade and Tariff Commission's report given to the Commerce Ministry on the market situation of consumer goods on the 24th of this month after the country's sugar market became unstable.

The report of the agency also mentions that the import of rice and wheat has been severely reduced from April to September this year compared to last year.

According to National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources, wheat import was 3.40 lakh tonnes in the first 45 days of the current fiscal year while it was 62 lakh tonnes in the last fiscal year (2021-22). As a result, on average wheat imported was 5.16 lakh tonnes per month.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the market is witnessing another round of brown flour and white flour price hikes. Loose flour is now being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 58 per kg in the market. And the price of packaged flour is Tk 62 to Tk 65 per kg.

In the last one year, the price of the product has increased by 66 per cent in open flour and 50 per cent in packaged flour. And in the space of one year, the price of loose and packet flour has increased by 51 and 54 per cent respectively.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found that the Fresh, Saad, Bahundhara, Teer flour is being sold Tk 62 to Tk 65 per kg and white flour Tk 75 to Tk 80 per kg while it was Tk 55 to Tk 58.

Tk 1,660 per 50 kg sack of flour was sold in Kawran market on Friday. A week ago it was Tk 1,380. The price has increased up to Tk 280 to Tk 300 per sack. Apart from this, each bag of white flour was sold for up to Tk 1,850. A week ago it was Tk 1,690. That is, prices have increased in all wholesale and retail markets.

Shyambazar wholesaler in the capital Shahabuddin told the Daily Observer that the price of flour is being increased again at the importer and company level. They say that the dollar price has increased with the wheat crisis in the world market.

Besides, the increase in the price of fuel has affected the transport fare. That is why they are increasing the price of flour. However, the price of wheat is decreasing in the world market.

Besides, the quantity of wheat they have in the country is not increased even if the price is increased. But they are selling at higher prices.

AHM Safikuzzaman, Director General of the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate, said, "Awareness of businessmen is a very important thing. We want them to make logical gains. But if anyone cheats, we will take legal action against them. Our vigilance team is constantly monitoring. After a few days we are discussing with the business leaders. If someone manipulates the price of the product we do not give a discount. If necessary, will punish them."

Former caretaker government finance adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said, "Due to the increase in the price of fuel oil, the price of daily commodities is becoming unbearable. Prices of several commodities have started to rise. Public transport fares have increased. The activity of unscrupulous traders has also increased. In this, the overall cost of people is increasing again. As a result, all classes of people have started suffering. Especially lower and middle class families have suffered more. Their breath is increasing. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen market supervision with government support to deal with this crisis."

Golam Rahman, President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has advised to give importance to the transportation and storage of products as the reason for the price increase of various products including vegetables in the market.

He told this correspondent, "We should develop a system of preservation of raw products produced by our farmers. But that has not happened in our transportation, nor in marketing. Because our daily products are exchanged more, the middlemen take more of the profits."

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Vice President SM Nazer Hossain said the major importers and their allied traders had raised the price on the excuse of export ban by India.

The importers and traders have increased the flour prices referring to the high import price, but its raw wheat was imported much earlier at US$360 to $450 a tonne when wheat price was still maximum Tk 42 a kg and minimum Tk 35 a kg in Chattogram and other trading hubs, he said.





