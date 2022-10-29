Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 1 death, 102 new cases reported

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The country recorded 102 cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,034,968.
The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,418 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.
As many as 2,986 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.42 per cent.
Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 69
infections.
Another 457 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,979,800.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.29 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 per cent.
Globally, over 629.64 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.58 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Unprecedented' economic change now needed
Russia says mobilised 300,000 reservists after Ukraine defeats
A major public health issue in BD
Quader removes Ranga from the post of Opposition Chief Whip
BNP eyes people’s involvement in its movement: Expert
AL Dhaka District council in city today
BNP leaders, activists decry obstruction on way to Rangpur
US, allies slam Russia for wasting UN Security Council time


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft