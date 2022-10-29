AL Nat'l Council on Dec 24



Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina delivering her introductory speech while presiding over the AL Central Working Committee meeting at her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Friday. PHOTO: PMO

The decision was taken at the AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Friday. The meeting started at 4:30pm with AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Meeting sources said after setting the date of party's national council

Sheikh Hasina also ordered to form the council preparatory committee. Meanwhile, she also said, "In the 22nd National Conference, expenses should be reduced due to the current global crisis. The arrangement will also be simple to reduce costs and it will be a one-day programme instead of the usual two days."

Meanwhile, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader briefed journalists who were waiting at the Ganabhaban Complex gate during a break of Magrib prayer and after the break, the meeting started again.

Quader said, "This time the national conference will be held in one day. The day-long conference will be held in the morning. Council session will be held in the afternoon. After that in the evening there will be a cultural programme."

Obaidul Quader also said, 'Several sub-committees have been made to make the 22nd National Council a success. The names of the committee members will be announced later."

On the other hand, the ruling party will hold a grand rally at the Chattogram Polo Ground on December 4. Obaidul Quader also said that party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present there as chief guest.

Different sources at the meeting also informed the Daily Observer that AL President Sheikh Hasina also ordered to complete all councils of front organisations and affiliated bodies of the ruling party before the national council of AL. And the date of those councils will be announced soon.









