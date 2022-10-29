5 dengue patients die, 404 admitted  to hospitals

The country recorded 404 patients hospitalized and five patient died with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far 128 people have died due to dengue this year.

Of the admitted patients, 279 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 161 patients have been outside of Dhaka.

A total of 35,262 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 31,595 patients returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different

hospitals across the country is 3,539. Among them, 2,280 patients are admitted in Dhaka and 1,279 patients are admitted outside Dhaka.

According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.













