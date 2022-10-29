Video
All eyes on Twitter as Musk era opens

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 28: Elon Musk begins on Friday his first full day leading Twitter, with critics and fans anxious to see how the planet's richest man will run one of the world's leading social media platforms.
The mercurial Tesla chief's tumultuous, $44 billion bid to buy the company concluded after months of uncertainty and speculation, and now users could start to see his plans.
Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" on Thursday, a jokey reference to the firm's logo, shortly after he said he made the purchase "to help humanity, whom I love".
Yet the idea of Musk running Twitter has alarmed activists who fear a surge in harassment and misinformation, with Musk himself known for trolling other Twitter users.
European politicians were quick to warn him that the continent had regulations for social media companies.
"In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules," tweeted Thierry Breton, the EU internal market commissioner, in response on Friday to Musk's "bird" message. Musk said on Thursday Twitter "cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences".    -AFP






