Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Explain how money from reserves spent on Payra Seaport: Fakhrul to govt

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion organised by Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal at Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion organised by Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal at Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday asked the government to explain how the money from the foreign currency reserves was spent on Payra Seaport.
Speaking at a discussion, he also alleged that the government has devastated the country's economy through plundering.
 "You (PM) have insisted that the money from the reserves was spent on Payra Seaport. We want to know how the money was spent, by whom it was spent and how the money from reserves have gone," the BNP leader said.
Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal arranged the programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), demanding the restoration of the caretaker government to oversee the next polls and the unconditional release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Earlier on Thursday, the prime minister virtually inaugurated some development projects, including capital dredging at Payra, aiming to equip it with better facilities for smooth operations.
Speaking at the programme, the PM said, "Many may wonder where the reserves money went. Money from forex reserves went to Payra port, procuring food for the people, fertiliser, and meeting the daily needs of people No one can chew up that money. That is (forex reserves) for the people. We are using that for import and other necessary purposes."
Criticising the prime minister for her remarks that money from reserves went to Payra Seaport, Fakhrul said the reserves money is not meant for the construction of a port.
He said the money from the reserves is supposed to be used to pay bills for imported goods and repay the foreign loans.
The BNP leader said the government is now in a very difficult situation as the reverses are depleting fast. "The government used to brag about having reserves of $42 billion. So where has the money from the reserves gone?" He opposed the the PM's remark that no one had chewed the money from the reserves, saying, "You didn't chew it, but swallowed it. You've swallowed the entire economy of Bangladesh."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mars spacecraft records meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide
All eyes on Twitter as Musk era opens
Explain how money from reserves spent on Payra Seaport: Fakhrul to govt
3-day workshop begins at DU Surja Sen Hall
BNP will be made to understand what public gathering is: Quader
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge over Jamuna taking shape
BD Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations on common border
Grocery worker held after rape, murder of 7-yr-old girl


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft