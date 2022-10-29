Video
Home Back Page

3-day workshop begins at DU Surja Sen Hall

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
DU Correspondent

The Masterda Surja Sen Hall administration of Dhaka University (DU) on Friday has begun a three-day long self developmental training programme for the students of this hall.
The workshop started from 3:00pm and ended at 5:00pm.
Psychologist Irin Alam Joyoti and psychosocial counsellor Mehedi Mubarak focused on the effective communication on the first day while the experts will address the programme on stress management and self contentment on the second and third consecutive day.
Although the organiser primarily fixed the fee at Tk 100 per session, Provost of the hall Prof Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan made it free while inaugurating the programme.
Prof Moqbul expressed hope the students will be benefited from the sessions and implement the lessons in real life.
Dr Azharul Islam, House Tutor of the hall and also Associate Prof of Educational and Counselling Psychology Department, conducted the workshop.
Md Mariyam Zaman Sohan and Siam Rahman, President and General Secretary of Surja Sen Hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) addressed the inaugural programme among others.


