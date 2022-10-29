Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP will be made to understand what public gathering is: Quader

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the BNP would be made understand from tomorrow what a public gathering is.
He said this while speaking at a press briefing at his official residence here.
 Responding to a statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said there is no reason for the government to be shaken seeing the public gatherings at BNP's rallies.
In some rallies, he said, the BNP was not able to gather one lakh people despite targeting 10 lakh and this was the actual scenario of the BNP's rallies.
Even, the AL general secretary said, a huge public gathering was seen at the AL's ward- and thana level conferences in the city, which were reported in media.  He said the AL will play game against those who want to play with the fate of 17 crore people.
Mentioning that the game will be played against Hawa Bhaban, looting, money laundering and corruption, he said the game will be played against those who created 1.25 crore fake voters and the vote thefts.
 Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the game will be played against those who opposed the country's development and those who patronised communal forces and who do not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War.
About the BNP's demand of neutral government during the next general elections, he asked Fakhrul what the standard of neutrality is in his view.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mars spacecraft records meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide
All eyes on Twitter as Musk era opens
Explain how money from reserves spent on Payra Seaport: Fakhrul to govt
3-day workshop begins at DU Surja Sen Hall
BNP will be made to understand what public gathering is: Quader
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge over Jamuna taking shape
BD Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations on common border
Grocery worker held after rape, murder of 7-yr-old girl


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft