BNP will be made to understand what public gathering is: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the BNP would be made understand from tomorrow what a public gathering is.

He said this while speaking at a press briefing at his official residence here.

Responding to a statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said there is no reason for the government to be shaken seeing the public gatherings at BNP's rallies.

In some rallies, he said, the BNP was not able to gather one lakh people despite targeting 10 lakh and this was the actual scenario of the BNP's rallies.

Even, the AL general secretary said, a huge public gathering was seen at the AL's ward- and thana level conferences in the city, which were reported in media. He said the AL will play game against those who want to play with the fate of 17 crore people.

Mentioning that the game will be played against Hawa Bhaban, looting, money laundering and corruption, he said the game will be played against those who created 1.25 crore fake voters and the vote thefts.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the game will be played against those who opposed the country's development and those who patronised communal forces and who do not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War.

About the BNP's demand of neutral government during the next general elections, he asked Fakhrul what the standard of neutrality is in his view. -BSS







