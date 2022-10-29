Bangabandhu Railway Bridge over Jamuna taking shape

CHATTOGRAM Oct 28: Over 46 per cent construction works of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge over the Jamuna River has already been completed.

"The Bangabandhu Railway Bridge has now become visible with the installation of three spans, out of a total of 40 spans," Engr Mashudur Rahman, Director of the project told the Daily Observer on Friday.

He also said that the constructions of 11 spans have already been completed. Constructions of other 26 spans are underway, he said. Masudur hoped that the construction works of the bridge would be completed in August 2024.

The 4.8km-long rail bridge is being built at 300m upstream of the Bangabandhu Bridge to enhance rail connectivity between the capital and the country's North-Western regions and it is expected to be the largest dedicated rail bridge in the country. Railway communication had been introduced between Dhaka and the North and South-Western regions of the country began after opening of the Bangabandhu Bridge in 1998.

Engr Masudur said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge on November 29 in 2020. The dual-gauge, double-track bridge will be constructed on 50 piers as the construction works are going on at two landing points at Sirajganj and Tangail.

A 7.6 km-long double-line railway approach embankment, a 30.73km dual-gauge railway track and 16 viaducts will be built under the railway bridge. Apart from this, the Bangabandhu Bridge East and West stations and yards will be renovated and remodelled.

Engr Masudur said the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge will be capable of running trains at a speed of 120 km per hour on broad gauge line and 100 km per hour on meter gauge track compared to the present speed of 10 kmph on the Bangabandhu Bridge.

The dual-gauge double-track railway bridge will save at least 20 minutes commute time as no train will have to wait for line crossing.

Only 38 trains can now travel through the Bangabandhu Bridge on a daily basis. But after the construction of the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge, it will allow as many as 88 trains to operate every day.















