Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu Railway Bridge over Jamuna taking shape

46pc completed, 3 spans installed

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Oct 28: Over 46 per cent construction works of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge over the Jamuna River has already been completed.
"The Bangabandhu Railway Bridge has now become visible with the installation of three spans, out of a total of 40 spans," Engr Mashudur Rahman, Director of the project told the Daily Observer on Friday.
He also said that the constructions of 11 spans have already been completed. Constructions of other 26 spans are underway, he said. Masudur hoped that the construction works of the bridge would be completed in August 2024.
The 4.8km-long rail bridge is being built at 300m upstream of the Bangabandhu Bridge to enhance rail connectivity between the capital and the country's North-Western regions and it is expected to be the largest dedicated rail bridge in the country. Railway communication had been introduced between Dhaka and the North and South-Western regions of the country began after opening of the Bangabandhu Bridge in 1998.
Engr Masudur said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge on November 29 in 2020. The dual-gauge, double-track bridge will be constructed on 50 piers as the construction works are going on at two landing points at Sirajganj and Tangail.
A 7.6 km-long double-line railway approach embankment, a 30.73km dual-gauge railway track and 16 viaducts will be built under the railway bridge. Apart from this, the Bangabandhu Bridge East and West stations and yards will be renovated and remodelled.
Engr Masudur said the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge will be capable of running trains at a speed of 120 km per hour on broad gauge line and 100 km per hour on meter gauge track compared to the present speed of 10 kmph on the Bangabandhu Bridge.
The dual-gauge double-track railway bridge will save at least 20 minutes commute time as no train will have to wait for line crossing.
Only 38 trains can now travel through the Bangabandhu Bridge on a daily basis. But after the construction of the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge, it will allow as many as 88 trains to operate every day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mars spacecraft records meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide
All eyes on Twitter as Musk era opens
Explain how money from reserves spent on Payra Seaport: Fakhrul to govt
3-day workshop begins at DU Surja Sen Hall
BNP will be made to understand what public gathering is: Quader
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge over Jamuna taking shape
BD Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations on common border
Grocery worker held after rape, murder of 7-yr-old girl


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft