Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:42 AM
Grocery worker held after rape, murder of 7-yr-old girl

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 7-year-old girl, whose body was found in a sack thrown into a drain near her home in the Cheragi Hills area of Chattogram.
The suspect, 30-year-old Laxman Das, is a worker at a grocery store in the neighbourhood. In initial interrogation, police said, he confessed to killing the girl after raping her.
Nobel Chakma, an additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metrpolitan Police, said, "The girl knew Laxman as the shop he works in is very near her house. He took her to the store's warehouse in a building, promising to give her money."
"Laxman strangled her to death as he panicked when the child started bleeding after the rape. He then put the body in a sack and threw it into the drain behind the warehouse."
The first grader went out to buy chips on Monday afternoon. The family filed a general diary at Kotwali Police Station the next day as she did not return. On Thursday, police recovered her body.
Nobel said they traced Laxman from security camera footage where he was seen with the girl.
"The child was murdered the day she left the house. Laxman, however, continued working in the shop for four days without fleeing after the killing," said the police officer.    
    -bdnews24.com


