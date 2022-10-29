Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lloris struggling to understand VAR after European setback

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

LONDON, OCT 28: Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris was left bewildered by VAR after his side were denied a win late on against Sporting Lisbon and qualification for the knockout phase of the Champions League.
Spurs saw a Harry Kane goal disallowed for offside with the last kick of the game in what turned out to be a 1-1 draw at home to Portuguese side Sporting on Wednesday.
Even though television replays appeared to suggest the England captain was behind the ball when Emerson Royal headed it back across goal, the perpendicular lines ruled he was not.
The decision denied the north London club an unlikely win after they had fallen behind to former striker Marcus Edwards' first-half goal Rodrigo Bentancur headed home an equaliser 10 minutes from the end of normal time.
So furious was Spurs manager Antonio Conte, he was sent off in the ensuing touchline row and could now miss Tuesday's Group D match in Marseille, when his side will still need at least one point to reach the last 16.
"When it is so close it is very hard to decide," said World Cup-winning France goalkeeper Lloris following the match of the latest controversial VAR decision.
"It is the technology and we start to get used to it but it is a complicated period that we live in.
"We know the rules obviously. The problem is when you look at the angle of the camera you don't know if the defender's foot is on the same line as Harry Kane's foot, it is very difficult to see."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lloris struggling to understand VAR after European setback
Xavi, Gattuso meet again as Valencia host Barca
WADA warns Russia over delay in Valieva doping case
Newcastle's rise puts established Premier League powers on edge
Ronaldo scores on United return as Europa League progress assured
World Cup will help Qatar battle 'prejudice': FIFA president
New Zealand boost with Mitchell set to return against Sri Lanka
'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe revel in revenge over Pakistan in 'Bean Derby'


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft