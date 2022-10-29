Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World Cup will help Qatar battle 'prejudice': FIFA president

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Workers install a banner on a barrier at the Caravan City, an ongoing project to host fans during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament, in Doha on October 27, 2022. photo: AFP

Workers install a banner on a barrier at the Caravan City, an ongoing project to host fans during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament, in Doha on October 27, 2022. photo: AFP

RIYADH, OCT 28: The upcoming football World Cup is a chance for the Gulf region to push back against "prejudice", FIFA's president said Thursday, defending host Qatar from criticism of its rights record.
Gianni Infantino was speaking via video-link at an investor conference in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which is reportedly in talks with Greece and Egypt about a separate proposal to host the World Cup in 2030.
The four-week tournament in Qatar, which begins November 20, offers "an opportunity for Qatar and the whole region to present itself to the world in another light, another way, and get rid I think once and for all of some of the prejudice that sadly still exists," Infantino said.
His comments came two days after Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, hit out at "double standards" unleashed in an "unprecedented campaign" of criticism related to issues including treatment of foreign workers and LGBTQ and women's rights.
FIFA awarded the World Cup to an Arab country for the first time in 2010. It has since spent tens of billions of dollars on preparations but has faced intense scrutiny over human rights.
The Gulf state has received heavy criticism over its treatment of the foreign workers who have built the infrastructure for Qatar's economic miracle.
Foreigners make up more than 2.5 million of the 2.9 million population.
Conditions and safety standards on construction sites were long condemned by international unions.
Rights groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have insisted that Qatar and FIFA should do more to compensate workers who died or suffered injury on Qatar's mega projects.
They have demanded that FIFA set up a $440 million compensation fund -- equalling the World Cup prize money.
But reforms to the labour system and working practices have been praised by union leaders who previously fought the government.
Infantino highlighted those reforms in his comments on Thursday.
"Some real changes have already happened. For example, when we speak about workers' rights, which is and has been an important topic, for the first time in the region minimum wages have been established for all workers," he said.
He also pointed to "key improvements in terms of workers' welfare", adding: "These changes have happened in a few years only in Qatar."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lloris struggling to understand VAR after European setback
Xavi, Gattuso meet again as Valencia host Barca
WADA warns Russia over delay in Valieva doping case
Newcastle's rise puts established Premier League powers on edge
Ronaldo scores on United return as Europa League progress assured
World Cup will help Qatar battle 'prejudice': FIFA president
New Zealand boost with Mitchell set to return against Sri Lanka
'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe revel in revenge over Pakistan in 'Bean Derby'


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft