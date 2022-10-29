Video
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:41 AM
Home Sports

India's cricket stars bite back over World Cup sandwiches

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, OCT 28: India's cricket players have complained about getting cold sandwiches after practice at the Twenty20 World Cup with some ordering food online instead, a source told AFP on Wednesday.
The team went through an optional training session on Tuesday ahead of their Super 12 match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
They were unhappy with the fare on offer afterwards.
"The team told the ground authorities about the meal we got," the source said on condition of anonymity.
"Will you be happy if you are served a sandwich after three hours of workout?
"I know all the teams are getting the same thing but they are not speaking out because most of them are not in a position to raise a voice."
India wield significant power in cricket with the wealthy Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) often accused of calling the shots to even the world body.    -AFP


