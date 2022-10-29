Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rain washes out World Cup clash to slow Ireland momentum

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

MELBOURNE, OCT 28: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie expressed frustration after rain denied his giant-killers a crack at another famous win at the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.
Showers are forecast for much of the day in Melbourne, also threatening the blockbuster evening showdown between Australia and England.
The Irish were pumped up after stunning England by five runs on Wednesday, but they were forced to share the points at the MCG with winless Afghanistan after rain washed out play without a ball being bowled.
"Very disappointing. We played some really good cricket the other night and were looking forward to this fixture against a team we know really well," said Balbirnie.
"We spoke a lot about it after the England game, about backing up that performance and coming out here and playing some good cricket. We didn't get to show what we could do today, unfortunately.
"If it could have gone our way we could have gone to Brisbane (to play Australia on Monday) with a lot of hopes of going into the next round."
Ireland had form against the Afghans, winning a five-match T20 series 3-2 earlier this year.
Both teams receive one point so Ireland move to second in the Group 1 table.
They sit alongside table-toppers New Zealand, who face Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, on three points.
Afghanistan are bottom of the group on two points and skipper Mohammad Nabi was equally disappointed -- it was their second washout of the tournament.
"The preparation was really good, we learned a lot from our first game against England and worked on our particular mistakes," he said.
They next face Sri Lanka in Brisbane on Tuesday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lloris struggling to understand VAR after European setback
Xavi, Gattuso meet again as Valencia host Barca
WADA warns Russia over delay in Valieva doping case
Newcastle's rise puts established Premier League powers on edge
Ronaldo scores on United return as Europa League progress assured
World Cup will help Qatar battle 'prejudice': FIFA president
New Zealand boost with Mitchell set to return against Sri Lanka
'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe revel in revenge over Pakistan in 'Bean Derby'


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft