ICC Men\'s T20 World Cup 2022

Tigers reach Brisbane to play against Zimbabwe

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Tigers reach Brisbane to play against Zimbabwe

Tigers reach Brisbane to play against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh national cricket team reached Brisbane on Friday to play the 3rd match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against the Zimbabwe at Brisbane Cricket Ground in Australia on October 30.
After nine-run victory over the Netherlands, Bangladesh succumbed badly to South Africa by 104-run, reached in Brisbane with a hope to turn around. Bangladesh took on Afghanistan in the warm-up match at Brisbane Cricket Ground, popularly known as the Gabba, which they lost by nine wickets. They also stayed couple of more days here for practicing. So, they have a very good knowledge about the wickets here.
Zimbabwe however, have had a dreamy journey so far. They emerged group-B champions of the qualifier round to join group-2 of the Super-12 round of the event. They shared points with South Africa in their first match and beat Pakistan by one run in the last ball thriller. So, the match is equally important for them to make the way of the semifinals for them since they have Netherlands to take on alongside India.
The Tigers will take on two archrivals India and Pakistan on November 2 and November 6 respectively. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.


