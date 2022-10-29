Video
India, Europe discuss mobility, migration of professionals at high level meet

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: India and the European have explored ways to facilitate mobility and migration of talented professionals, students and skilled workforce for the mutual benefit of both the sides, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
The issues figured at the 6th High Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (HLDMM) between India and the European Union that took place in Brussels on October 27.
The MEA said the discussions at the meeting covered a wide range of issues related to the promotion of safe, orderly and regular migration including prevention of irregular migration.
"Both sides also discussed potential areas of cooperation to facilitate mobility and migration of talented professionals, students and skilled workforce for the mutual benefit of both partners," it said in a statement.    -PTI










