Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan, says Shehbaz after trip to kingdom

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud would soon be visiting Pakistan, adding that he has expressed willingness to support development projects in the country.
The premier's remarks come days after he concluded a three-day trip to the kingdom during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds.
Speaking at the passing out parade of the Specialised Training Programme (STP) batch of the National Police Academy in Islamabad today, the premier talked about his meeting with the Saudi prime minister earlier this week.
"Earlier this year, a team from the Saudi Development Fund visited Pakistan. During a meeting with me, they complained about delays in projects in Pakistan caused by the previous government," he recalled.
"Trust me, it was very embarrassing. But I asked for some time and got approvals for all the delayed projects within 48 hours," Shehbaz said.
The prime minister said that during his meeting with Prince Salman, he apologised for these delays. "He (Prince Salman) said that the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were closely bound together in a relationship. 'We are like one family and I am ready to do everything' [] these were his words.
"The Saudi prince also told us to work on projects and to facilitate them without any worries," PM Shehbaz said, elaborating that the projects included an oil refinery which was worth $10 billion.    -DAWN







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign News
Newly discovered gut microbe could be a trigger for Rheumatoid Arthritis
India, Europe discuss mobility, migration of professionals at high level meet
N Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of major US-S Korea air drills
Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan, says Shehbaz after trip to kingdom
At least 42 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines
Myanmar junta warns ASEAN against peace plan ‘pressure’
At UN climate summit, India to flex its negotiating muscles


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft