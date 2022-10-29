Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan, says Shehbaz after trip to kingdom

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud would soon be visiting Pakistan, adding that he has expressed willingness to support development projects in the country.

The premier's remarks come days after he concluded a three-day trip to the kingdom during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the Specialised Training Programme (STP) batch of the National Police Academy in Islamabad today, the premier talked about his meeting with the Saudi prime minister earlier this week.

"Earlier this year, a team from the Saudi Development Fund visited Pakistan. During a meeting with me, they complained about delays in projects in Pakistan caused by the previous government," he recalled.

"Trust me, it was very embarrassing. But I asked for some time and got approvals for all the delayed projects within 48 hours," Shehbaz said.

The prime minister said that during his meeting with Prince Salman, he apologised for these delays. "He (Prince Salman) said that the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were closely bound together in a relationship. 'We are like one family and I am ready to do everything' [] these were his words.

"The Saudi prince also told us to work on projects and to facilitate them without any worries," PM Shehbaz said, elaborating that the projects included an oil refinery which was worth $10 billion. -DAWN











