Imran begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election

LAHORE, Oct 28: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan launched a so-called "long march" Friday on the capital Islamabad to demand early elections, piling pressure on a government already in crisis.

The former international cricket star was booted from office in April by a no-confidence vote after defections by some of his coalition partners, but he retains mass public support in the South Asian country.

Thousands of people gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, from where a convoy began the 380-kilometre (240-mile) journey to the capital, expected to take around a week with rallies planned along the route.

"We need to rid the country of looters and thieves who are taking the country's money for their own interests," said supporter Muhammad Mazhar, 36.

"We need to save the country and change this system, so I am supporting Imran Khan."

Khan was voted into power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform by an electorate tired of dynastic politics.

But his mishandling of the economy -- and falling out with a military accused of helping his rise -- sealed his fate.

Since then, he has railed against the establishment and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government, which he says was imposed on Pakistan by a "conspiracy" involving the United States.

"This nation is ready to make every sacrifice but it will not accept thieves. The objective of the march is that decisions should be taken by the people themselves," Khan told the crowd from the top of a shipping container.

Parts of his speech that addressed the heads of the military and intelligence services were censored by Pakistani television channels.

Khan, who has dodged multiple legal challenges, has already staged a string of well-attended rallies demonstrating his popularity, and earlier this month won six out of eight by-elections.

Sadia Mehmood, a 21-year-old university student, told AFP she was marching to restore democracy.

"The army is already scared, and the criminals in Islamabad are worried and they should be worried," she said. "Their time is up."

The political wrangling has overshadowed relief efforts following the devastating floods that left a third of the country under water -- and a repair bill of at least $30 billion.

Pakistan's economy also remains in a dire state, with high inflation, a nose-diving rupee and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have issued instructions to its officers pertaining to the code of conduct during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march expected to reach the federal capital on October 4.

According to the instructions, officers deployed at the frontline will be wearing anti-riot gear whereas those without proper gear will be posted outside the reach of the protesters. Similarly, the police personnel deployed to counter the long march will not be armed with weapons and would only be allowed to carry batons.

They have been told to avoid the upper parts of the body when hitting protesters in case of baton charge and use their shields effectively in case of stone-pelting by the protesters.

According to the instructions, the SSP Headquarters will responsible to ensure the supply of anti-riot gears and logistic support to force deployed to control the law and order situation in light of the long march.

Meanwhile, Dawn has learned that thousands of long-range teargas shells available with the capital police can "seriously injure" people or in some cases even cause deaths if fired directly at protesters. The police officials have been told to avoid firing these shells at protests directly. The police have arranged 50,050 shells, half of them long-range, and 616 guns to shell protesters with teargas.

Moreover, instructions are also issued to SSP Headquarters to equip each Armed Personnel Carrier (APC) with 500 long-range teargas shells and 500 short-range teargas shells. The SSP has also been instructed that at least 100 handcuffs should be provided to each prison van. -AFP, DAWN