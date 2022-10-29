Video
Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia: Saudi FM

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

RIYADH, Oct 28: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, the oil-rich kingdom's foreign minister said, days after the leader of the world's most populous nation secured a third term in office.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan hailed the "historical and solid relationship" between the major oil exporter and Beijing after talks with his Chinese counterpart         Wang Yi.
"Our meeting today comes at an important time, as it precedes the expected visit of the Chinese president to the kingdom," Prince Faisal said in a video statement broadcast on Saudi television.
Saudi Arabia is also "finalising arrangements" for summit talks between China and Arab countries, he added.
Xi, who extended his decade in power last week, has only left China once since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when he visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in September.
The Chinese embassy in Saudi Arabia did not comment when asked by AFP about Xi's expected visit.
China's ministry of foreign affairs meanwhile said it had "no information to offer" on the matter.    -AFP


