Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Jaishankar slams Pakistan, China at counter-terror summit in Mumbai

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

MUMBAI, Oct 28: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today said the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished, which undermined the collective credibility.
He also said that when it comes to proscribing some terrorists, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has "regrettably" been unable to act in some cases because of "political considerations" of one nation.
The Foreign Minister was speaking at a special meeting in Mumbai on 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes'.
The first leg of the event is being held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. This hotel was one of the places attacked by the terrorists during the November 2008 attacks.
"The key conspirators and the planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished," Mr Jaishankar said.
"This undermines the collective credibility and collective interest," he added.
Mr Jaishankar said the "shocking" terror attack was an attack not just on Mumbai, but on the international community.
"In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists, who had entered from across the border," he said without naming Pakistan.    -PTI










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Sunak defends decision not to attend COP27 climate summit
Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia: Saudi FM
Jaishankar slams Pakistan, China at counter-terror summit in Mumbai
NATO chief to visit Turkey on Nov 4
Defiant Iranians rally again in protests fuelled by 'brutal' crackdown
Russia's anti-satellite threat tests laws of war in space
UNIFIL vehicles are stationed along the main road near Lebanon's southern town


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft