Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:39 AM
NATO chief to visit Turkey on Nov 4

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

ISTANBUL, Oct 28: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey on November 4 for talks on Finland and Sweden's nearly completed process to join the military alliance, a Turkish official told AFP on Friday.
Stoltenberg is due to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has warned his country will not give a nod to the two countries' memberships until "the promises they made were kept".
Erdogan has accused Finland and Sweden in particular of providing shelter to outlawed Kurdish militants deemed "terrorists" by Ankara.
In June, Turkey, Sweden and Finland struck a deal which included provisions on extraditions and sharing of information.
The two Nordic nations earlier this year ditched their longstanding policies of non-alignment, asking to join NATO because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how it reshaped Europe's security.
Stoltenberg on Wednesday announced plans to visit Turkey while praising the "close contact" Stockholm and Helsinki now had with Ankara "at all levels".
He said: "I will go to... Istanbul to meet with President Erdogan in the near future myself."
Erdogan has also accepted a request from Sweden's new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to visit Turkey as Stockholm struggles to overcome Ankara's blocking of its NATO bid.
The Turkish official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the visit was likely to take place on November 8.    -AFP






