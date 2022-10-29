Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Relief items distributed among the Sitrang-affected people

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Relief items distributed among the Sitrang-affected people

Relief items distributed among the Sitrang-affected people

Relief items were distributed among the Sitrang-affected people in Chargyan Beribadh area under Hazirhat Union in Monpura Upazila of Bhola on Friday. State Minister for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, MP, attended the distribution programme as the chief guest. Lawmaker Abdullah Al Islam Jakob was present as special guest while Monpura UNO Ashish Kumar presided over the programme. The photo shows the recipients being lined up for relief items.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relief items distributed among the Sitrang-affected people
Fatima Rani Pilgrimage Festival ends in Sherpur
Green malta farming on the rise at Nalitabari
Two college girls among three people ‘commit suicide’
Two youths electrocuted in Barishal, Faridpur
Two to die, two jailed in murder, drug cases
Cyclone Sitrang impact: Houses damaged, crop fields inundated at Bhandaria, Lalmohan
73 detained on different charges


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft