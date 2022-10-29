

Relief items distributed among the Sitrang-affected people

Relief items were distributed among the Sitrang-affected people in Chargyan Beribadh area under Hazirhat Union in Monpura Upazila of Bhola on Friday. State Minister for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, MP, attended the distribution programme as the chief guest. Lawmaker Abdullah Al Islam Jakob was present as special guest while Monpura UNO Ashish Kumar presided over the programme. The photo shows the recipients being lined up for relief items. photo: observer