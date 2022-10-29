Video
Saturday, 29 October, 2022
Fatima Rani Pilgrimage Festival ends in Sherpur

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 28: Two-day long 24th annual Fatima Rani Pilgrimage Festival of Roman Catholic Christians has ended in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday.
Reverent Father Tarun Banwari, the coordinator of the pilgrimage festival, said this pilgrimage place was arranged in the past 1998 in the Christian Village of Barmari Sadhu Leo on the border of the upazila on the model and imitation of Portugal's Fatima city.
This pilgrimage festival is one of the religious festivals of the Roman Catholic Christians in the country. Thousands of Christian devotees gather here for the annual pilgrimage festival every year. A 48-feet tall statue of Mother Maria, the largest in the country, has been constructed here for religious worship.
Since its inception, this festival has been celebrated annually for two days on the last Thursday and Friday of October every year.
The 24th annual festival is being celebrated with grandeur this year, although it was held in a shortened form for the past two years due to the pandemic corona virus. In this festival, there are various events including confession, procession, and adoration of sacrament, healing, awakening and resurrection.
Lewis Nengminza, vice-president of Barmari Christian Dharmapalli and former tribal chairman, said Reverend Father Gabriel Koraia, former rector of Banani Major Seminary in Dhaka, will be present as the key speaker at the festival. About 50 to 60 thousand pilgrims including foreign nationals can arrive during the festival. All preparations have been made to make this festival a success.




