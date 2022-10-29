Green malta farming on the rise at Nalitabari



The photo shows a farmer with his green malta fruits on Garo hill at Nalitabari. photo: observer

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Nalitabari, the soil of hilly villages in the upazila is suitable for malta cultivation.

In the last three years, a total of 200 small and big malta orchards have grown up in the upazila.

DAE sources said, this year growers can sell malta of Tk 50 lakh.

Malta grower and entrepreneur Golam Mawla of Pachwim Samschura Village at Pouragaon Union said, under citrus fruit expansion, management and production project, he planted 150 malta saplings of BARI-1 species on one acre land in 2019. Later on, he planted 100 more saplings. At present, there are 250 malta plants at his garden.

This year malta fruits have appeared in 100 plants. He is distributing his first malta fruits among family members as well as relatives. He said his malta fruits are very tasty. He is planning to sell malta of his garden at local markets in the next year.

Besides, he has planted 70 almond saplings and 100 coffee saplings at his garden. He is expecting a yearly earning of at least Tk 2 lakh.

Seeing his malta garden, locals Ayub Ali, Shafiqul and Faruque Hossain have raised malta orchards.

Entrepreneur Golam Mawla said, in the absence of modern system of irrigation, he faces problem in the dry season with watering roots of malta plants.

That is why, he demanded of the department concerned for installing a submersible pump.

Nalitabari Upazila Agriculture Officer Alamgir Kabir confirmed, the hilly soil is very suitable for green malta.

A silent revolution of malta farming has already taken place in this upazila. Growers have raised 200 malta orchards in the last three years, he said.

Malta farming interest among farmers is going up day by day, and so far malta growers have seen faces of profit, he added.

This week malta saplings will be distributed among farmers to raise 60 more new gardens, he further said.

To benefit farmers financially, the DAE is providing all necessary supports, he maintained.









NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 28: Green malta farming on Garo hill in Nalitabari Upazila of the district is increasing.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Nalitabari, the soil of hilly villages in the upazila is suitable for malta cultivation.In the last three years, a total of 200 small and big malta orchards have grown up in the upazila.DAE sources said, this year growers can sell malta of Tk 50 lakh.Malta grower and entrepreneur Golam Mawla of Pachwim Samschura Village at Pouragaon Union said, under citrus fruit expansion, management and production project, he planted 150 malta saplings of BARI-1 species on one acre land in 2019. Later on, he planted 100 more saplings. At present, there are 250 malta plants at his garden.This year malta fruits have appeared in 100 plants. He is distributing his first malta fruits among family members as well as relatives. He said his malta fruits are very tasty. He is planning to sell malta of his garden at local markets in the next year.Besides, he has planted 70 almond saplings and 100 coffee saplings at his garden. He is expecting a yearly earning of at least Tk 2 lakh.Seeing his malta garden, locals Ayub Ali, Shafiqul and Faruque Hossain have raised malta orchards.Entrepreneur Golam Mawla said, in the absence of modern system of irrigation, he faces problem in the dry season with watering roots of malta plants.That is why, he demanded of the department concerned for installing a submersible pump.Nalitabari Upazila Agriculture Officer Alamgir Kabir confirmed, the hilly soil is very suitable for green malta.A silent revolution of malta farming has already taken place in this upazila. Growers have raised 200 malta orchards in the last three years, he said.Malta farming interest among farmers is going up day by day, and so far malta growers have seen faces of profit, he added.This week malta saplings will be distributed among farmers to raise 60 more new gardens, he further said.To benefit farmers financially, the DAE is providing all necessary supports, he maintained.