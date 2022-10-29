Video
Saturday, 29 October, 2022
Two college girls among three people ‘commit suicide’

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Three people including two college girls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Faridpur, Barishal and Dinajpur, in three days.
FARIDPUR: A college girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Saltha Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Mim Akter, 16, daughter of Afsar Matbar, a resident of Chhoto Balia Village under Gatti Union in the upazila. She was a twelfth grader student of Government Saltha College.
According to local and the deceased's family sources, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house due to her love affair.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saltha Police Station (PS) Sheikh Sadiq confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
BARISHAL: A college girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Maya Bepari, 21, daughter of Swapon Bepari, a resident of Raipura area under Chandpura Union in the upazila. She was a degree second year student at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Degree College in the area.  
Bandar PS OC Md Asaduzzaman said Maya hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The family members claimed that she might have committed suicide due to her love affair related problem.
However, legal action will be taken after investigation, the OC added.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jabed Ali, 70, son of late Mahir Uddin, a resident of Uttar Palashbari Hazi Para area under Fatehjangpur Union in the upazila. He was a retired assistant teacher of a government primary school in the area.  
Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid said Jabed Ali hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 10am.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Police assumed that he might have committed suicide due to his mental illness.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Chirirbandar PS in this connection, the OC added.


