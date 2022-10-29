Two youths electrocuted in Barishal, Faridpur

Two young men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Faridpur, on Wednesday.

BARISHAL: An electrician has been electrocuted and two others were injured in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Salauddin, 24, son of Yusuf Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 9 under Bakerganj Municipality.

Police and local sources said Salauddin along with two others was repairing an electric line in Maheshpur Ramnagar area under Neyamoti Union in the upazila at noon. At one stage of the work, the trio came in contact with live electricity, which left Salauddin dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Sub-Inspector of Bakerganj Police Station Swapan Kumar Dey confirmed the incident.

FARIDPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Humayun Sheikh, 24, son of Almas Sheikh. He was a resident of Kolonipara area under Faridpur Municipality.

According to locals, Humayun came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College and Hospital, where Humayun Sheikh was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.













