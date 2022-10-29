Two to die, two jailed in murder, drug cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced two people to death and two others to jail in different terms in murder and drug cases in four districts- Gopalganj, Narayanganj, Natore and Panchagarh.

GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a person to death for killing a man in Muksudpur Upazila in 2008.

Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Mahananda Talukder, 49, son of Panchanan Talukder, a resident of Dakshin Jabirpar Village in Muksudpur Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

Three persons were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proven.

The acquitted persons are: convicted Mahananda's younger brother Ananda Talukder, wife Menuka Talukder and associate Swapon Mridha.

According to the prosecution, Mahananda killed Bibek Shakhari while trying to snatch Tk 10,000 from him, and dumped the body in a jute field in the area on May 29, 2008.

Later on, police recovered the body of Bibek from the jute field on May 30, 2008.

The deceased's brother Binoy Shakhari lodged a murder case with Muksudpur Police Station (PS) accusing four persons in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on November 11, 2008 after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses in absence of the convict.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Md Shahiduzzaman Khan confirmed the matter.

NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing a teenage girl after rape in Sonargaon Upazila in 2010.

Narayanganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Syamol handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Nabi Hossain, hails from Araihazar Upazila in the district. He used to live at a rented house in Sadipur Village of Sonargaon Upazila.

PP of the court Rakib Uddin Ahmed confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Nabi Hossain raped the girl finding her alone at home, and later, strangled her to death on January 1, 2010.

A case was filed by the deceased's mother with Sonargaon PS accusing Nabi Hossain in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

NATORE: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2021.

Natore District and Sessions Judge Md Sharif Uddin handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Ibrahim Hossain, 24, a resident of Kajihata Village under Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi District. The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

PP of the court Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Ibrahim along with 96 grams of heroin from the Malonci-Ghoreloj road under Bagatipara Upazila in the district on December 5, 2021.

Motaleb Hossain, deputy assistant director of RAB, filed a case with Bagatipara PS in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses in presence of the accused.

PANCHAGARH: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a woman to 10 years of imprisonment for killing her eight-month-old son due to a family feud in Atwari Upazila in 2017.

Panchagarh Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Anisur Rahman handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Hamida Akter, 22, daughter of Hasan Ali, a resident of Dohosuha Village under Atwari Upazila.

The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail.

APP of the court Jahangir Alam confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Aktarul Haque, 28, of Latifganj area under Tentulia Upazila of the district, divorced his wife Hamida Akter after two years of their marriage due to a family dispute.

On April 8, 2017, Hamida Akter took shelter at her father's house in Dohosuha Village along with her eight-month-old son Imran Hasan. Four days later, police recovered the body of the child from the house.

Majnu Haque, uncle of the child, filed a case as plaintiff with Atwari PS accusing Hamida Akter, her father Hasan Ali and mother Khodeja Begum in this regard.















