Cyclone Sitrang impact: Houses damaged, crop fields inundated at Bhandaria, Lalmohan



A fallen tree being removed in Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola. photo: observer

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Cyclone Sitrang damaged huge crops, uprooted trees, and destroyed over 50 living houses in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.

Electricity supply remained suspended due to 11,000 kv transmission lines disrupted on Monday in old steamer ghat, Uttar Poikhali, and College crossing in the upazila.

In association with locals, fire services and power division teams are removing fallen trees to repair the electricity lines.

Surging water inundated low-lying areas in different areas while small and large fish enclosures were washed away.

Bhandaria Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdullah Al Mamun said, betel leaf orchards, banana gardens, Aman and vegetable fields suffered irrecoverable destructions.

Bhandaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Seema Rani Dhar said, damages by Sitrang are being summed up.

Sub-Assistant Residential Engineer (Power Supply) Md Enayet Hossain said, power supply has been restored in some areas. But it will take two days for ensuring the normal supply, he added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: More than 300 living houses were vandalised by the gusty wind in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.

Also 700 more houses were partially damaged in the upazila.

The cyclone started hitting in the upazila on Monday morning. Also trees and plants were damaged.

This information was confirmed by Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sohag Ghosh.

He said, most of the damage was recorded in Lord Hardinge, Dhaligouranagar, Farashganj and Romaganj unions, with trees uprooted and houses damaged.

A damage list has been sent to the district office concerned, he added. Besides, a total of ten tonnes of rice have been allocated for victims, he maintained.

Electricity supply is lying disrupted across the upazila due to fallen electric wires because of uprooted trees. Still people of the upazila are in untold sufferings.











Cyclone Sitrang caused huge devastation in many areas in different districts of the country including Pirojpur and Bhola.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Cyclone Sitrang damaged huge crops, uprooted trees, and destroyed over 50 living houses in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.Electricity supply remained suspended due to 11,000 kv transmission lines disrupted on Monday in old steamer ghat, Uttar Poikhali, and College crossing in the upazila.In association with locals, fire services and power division teams are removing fallen trees to repair the electricity lines.Surging water inundated low-lying areas in different areas while small and large fish enclosures were washed away.Bhandaria Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdullah Al Mamun said, betel leaf orchards, banana gardens, Aman and vegetable fields suffered irrecoverable destructions.Bhandaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Seema Rani Dhar said, damages by Sitrang are being summed up.Sub-Assistant Residential Engineer (Power Supply) Md Enayet Hossain said, power supply has been restored in some areas. But it will take two days for ensuring the normal supply, he added.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: More than 300 living houses were vandalised by the gusty wind in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.Also 700 more houses were partially damaged in the upazila.The cyclone started hitting in the upazila on Monday morning. Also trees and plants were damaged.This information was confirmed by Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sohag Ghosh.He said, most of the damage was recorded in Lord Hardinge, Dhaligouranagar, Farashganj and Romaganj unions, with trees uprooted and houses damaged.A damage list has been sent to the district office concerned, he added. Besides, a total of ten tonnes of rice have been allocated for victims, he maintained.Electricity supply is lying disrupted across the upazila due to fallen electric wires because of uprooted trees. Still people of the upazila are in untold sufferings.