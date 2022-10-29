Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

73 detained on different charges

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

A total of 73 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Narayanganj and Natore, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 67 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 44 people on various charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, 21 were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on different charges.
The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 23 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning. Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on another charge.
The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases during the drives.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four members of a 'Kishore Gang' along with lethal weapons from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested persons are: Al-Amin Hossain Badhon, Sumon Hasan, Jitu and Emran Hossain.
RAB-11 Assistant Director Rizwan Sayed said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kanchpur area at night and arrested four members of the 'Kishore Gang'. At that time, RAB members also seized a total of four machetes from their possession.
The arrested are the members of 'Kishore Gang' Sumon group and they are engaged in various criminal activities in the area. On Wednesday night, the gang members gathered in Kanchpur area with the purpose of attacking their rivals, the RAB official said.
NATORE: Members of (RAB-5), in a drive, arrested two fraudsters from Lalpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.
The arrested persons are: Nurul Islam and Saiful Islam. Both of them are residents of Panghata area in the upazila.
 Natore for supplying fake appointment  letters of Bangladesh Army and taking money through forgery.
RAB-5 Natore Camp CPC-2 Company Commander ASP Farhad Hossain in a press release said, Nurul Islam and Saiful Islam took money from Monowar Hossain of Lalpur Upazila and Aunup Kumer Halder of Baraigram Upazila in the district alluring them to provide job in Bangladesh Army.
The accused men also gave them two separate appointment letters in this regard.
While joining the service, those appointment letters were proved fake by the authorities of Bangladesh Army.
The victims later lodged complaints with Lalpur Police Station against the accused.
Following this, a team of the elite force arrested them from Panghata area in Lalpur Upazila on Tuesday, the RAB official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relief items distributed among the Sitrang-affected people
Fatima Rani Pilgrimage Festival ends in Sherpur
Green malta farming on the rise at Nalitabari
Two college girls among three people ‘commit suicide’
Two youths electrocuted in Barishal, Faridpur
Two to die, two jailed in murder, drug cases
Cyclone Sitrang impact: Houses damaged, crop fields inundated at Bhandaria, Lalmohan
73 detained on different charges


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft