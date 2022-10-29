73 detained on different charges

A total of 73 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Narayanganj and Natore, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 67 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 44 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, 21 were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 23 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning. Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases during the drives.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four members of a 'Kishore Gang' along with lethal weapons from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Al-Amin Hossain Badhon, Sumon Hasan, Jitu and Emran Hossain.

RAB-11 Assistant Director Rizwan Sayed said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kanchpur area at night and arrested four members of the 'Kishore Gang'. At that time, RAB members also seized a total of four machetes from their possession.

The arrested are the members of 'Kishore Gang' Sumon group and they are engaged in various criminal activities in the area. On Wednesday night, the gang members gathered in Kanchpur area with the purpose of attacking their rivals, the RAB official said.

NATORE: Members of (RAB-5), in a drive, arrested two fraudsters from Lalpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Nurul Islam and Saiful Islam. Both of them are residents of Panghata area in the upazila.

Natore for supplying fake appointment letters of Bangladesh Army and taking money through forgery.

RAB-5 Natore Camp CPC-2 Company Commander ASP Farhad Hossain in a press release said, Nurul Islam and Saiful Islam took money from Monowar Hossain of Lalpur Upazila and Aunup Kumer Halder of Baraigram Upazila in the district alluring them to provide job in Bangladesh Army.

The accused men also gave them two separate appointment letters in this regard.

While joining the service, those appointment letters were proved fake by the authorities of Bangladesh Army.

The victims later lodged complaints with Lalpur Police Station against the accused.

Following this, a team of the elite force arrested them from Panghata area in Lalpur Upazila on Tuesday, the RAB official added.











