Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:38 AM
Home Countryside

Farmers fetch profit from Sugarcane farming in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

A sugarcane field in Durgapur Upazila. photo: observer

A sugarcane field in Durgapur Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Oct 28: Sugarcane farming is being enhanced in  Durgapur Upazila of the district as growers are getting benefit from this.
By cultivating sugarcane, many farmers have changed their lots in the upazila.
Just before two years, there was no sugarcane grower at Durgapur. Now a good number of farmers have shifted to sugarcane cultivation.
Sugarcane is the raw material for producing sugar and molasses. There is a great demand of sugarcane for consuming by chewing and for juice-making.  Sugarcane juice is rich in nutritive values that can give quick energy and relief from weakness.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Durgapur, sugarcane cultivation is profitable than other crops.
While visiting different markets in the upazila, this correspondent of The Daily Observer found per sugarcane stick selling at Tk 30-50.
Farmer Sazzad Hussain of Chowbaria Village in the upazila said, he brought about four bighas of land under sugarcane farming at Tk 30,000 to 35,000 with the advice of the DAE.
He earned more than Tk 1 lakh by selling his sugarcane of one-bigha. If he gets government assistance, he will be able to cultivate sugarcane on more lands in the next, he added.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Moshiur Rahman said, there are 16 varieties of sugarcane for chewing and juice-making; farmers are showing more interest in sugarcane farming as they got lucrative profits.


