Human chain demands mini stadium in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Oct 28: A human chain was formed in Kalkini Upazila of the district demanding the construction of a mini stadium.

The human chain was held in Gopalpur area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway on Wednesday afternoon organized by Shaheed Maqbul Memorial Society and local youth society with the participation of people from various professions.

Former UP Chairman Freedom Fighter Harunur Rashid Matbar, Shaheed Maqbul Memorial Society General Secretary Matiar Rahman, and Municipal Councillor Asaduzzaman Labu, among others, were also present at the programme.

Speakers at the human chain demanded the construction of a mini stadium with the aim of improving the quality of sports and increasing various facilities.

They said the field adjacent to Gopalpur Market has been lying empty for a long time. If a mini stadium is constructed here, younger generation will become interested in sports.



















