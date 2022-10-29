Woman crushed under train in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Oct 28: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Palash Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Renu Begum, 68, a resident of Alirtek Village under Ghorashal Municipality in the district.

According to local sources, the Chattogram-bound Karnaphuli Express Train hit the woman in the evening while she was crossing the rail line in Ghorashal Rail Station area, which left her severely injured.

Later on, locals rescued her, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to a hospital.



