Road mishaps claim eight lives in 5 dists

Eight people including a lawyer and a college student have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Tangail, Sylhet, Panchagarh, Bagerhat and Natore, in three days.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Two people were killed in a road accident in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Bablu Poddar, 65, hailed from Sherpur Upazila, and Yunus Ali, 55, from Shahjahanpur Upazila of Bogura District.

According to police and local sources, the duo were returning house after buying horse cart from Jamalpur District in the morning. On the way, a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus coming from the opposite direction hit their horse cart in Hatia area on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway, leaving them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Sub-Inspector of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station (PS) Nazmul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

SYLHET: Two motorcyclists were killed after being crushed by a truck in Zakiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Emon Ahmed, son of Foyjul Islam, a resident of Senapotirchar Village, and Muktar Hossain, son of Abdul Manik, a resident of Dewanchak Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck coming from the opposite direction crushed a motorcycle carrying Emon and Muktar in Kaliganj Kolakuta area at around 11:30 pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Zakiganj PS Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

PANCHAGARH: A lawyer was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Asaduzzaman Rakib, 29, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Bamanpara Village under Tentulia Upazila of the district. He was an apprentice lawyer.

Police and local sources said Rakib was returning home from his sister's house at night riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a speedy tractor coming from the opposite direction rammed the motortcycle in Khalpara area, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor referred Rakib to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

BAGERHAT: Two people including a college student have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

A man was killed in a road accident in the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Saikat, 35, son of Quamruzzaman, a resident of Mollahat Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Saikat was returning home from Fakirhat Upazila in the evening riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside pillar near Faltita Bazar after losing its control over the steering as the motorcyclist could not see anything due to the headlight of another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Saikat dead.

Mollahat Madrasaghat Highway Police Outpost OC Sheikh Abul Hasan confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, a college student was killed and two others were injured in another road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Choyon Debnath, 25, son of Chinmoy Debnath, a resident of Khanpur area in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was a third year honours student of Bagerhat Government PC College.

Fakirhat Model PS OC Md Alimuzzaman said a motorcycle hit another motorbike carrying Choyon in Lakhapur area on the Khulna-Mongla highway under Fakirhat Upazila at around 2pm, which left Choyon dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A newlywed man was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Milon Hossain, 28, son of Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Kumarkhali Village in the upazila. He got married only four months back.

Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddiq said Milon Hossain was returning home from Razzak Mor after selling betel at around 3:30pm riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a bhutbhuti (local vehicle) hit the motorcycle in Rolva Bazar area on the Razzak Mor-Jonail road in the upazila, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Baraigram Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Milon Hossain dead on arrival.

Being informed, police have recovered the body.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.









