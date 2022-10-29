Snake charmer dies from snakebite in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 28: A snake charmer was killed after being bitten by a snake in Durgapur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sumon, 30, a resident of Shyampur Village under Nawpara Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit Sumon while he was catching a snake in a house in the village on Wednesday evening. He returned his home from there and fell asleep without telling anyone about the matter.

Later on, at around 12am on Thursday, when his body began to be poisoned, Sumon informed his cousin Sabuj about the incident.

Knowing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.















