Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:37 AM
People suffer for poor services of Jaldhaka Health Complex

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022
Jaldhaka Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Oct 28: Jaldhaka Upazila Health Complex in the district has been gripped with various problems including manpower shortage mostly.
About four lakh people in the upazila are used to take healthcare from the hospital. Due to the problem-ridden condition of the hospital, patients are suffering.
A visit on Tuesday found true picture of sufferings being faced by patients in the hospital. The old 31-bed complex has been promoted to 50-bed one with necessary infrastructure, but the managerial allocation was not made accordingly.
Hundreds of patients are undergoing treatment in the outdoor every day.
Golam Azam of Gabrol Hajipara Village, Shahid of Balapara Village, and Azizul Islamand Mahasena Khatun of Dawari Nekbokta Village of Koimari Union and others in the upazila said, they are suffering because of crises of different disease testing tools at the hospital.
Hospital sources said, there are 20 physicians out of granted 33; these 20 doctors are hiccupping to carry out regular treatment services.
The operation theatre of the complex has been lying closed for a long time due to lack of consultants of surgery and anaesthesia.
The hospital has 33 second class nurses out of granted 34 posts, 66 third class staff members out of 103 posts, 18 fourth class staff members out of 23 posts, 42 CH CP out of 43 posts and one cleaner out of   five posts.
Besides, caesarean operation is lying suspended due to vacant post of gynaecology and surgical specialist. The super modern X-ray machine is lying disordered. Dental and eye disease testing is hampered.
Two old ambulances and new one have turned disordered. Engines of these ambulances are defective. The new ambulance is defective with tyre.
Due to lack of registration at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), operation permission can't be taken from BRTA. These can't be repaired as their purchase papers are lying with the department concerned.
In the absence of central store complex, all tools kept at different places are getting damaged.
As the SIM of Grameenphone officially provided to the health officer is closed, he and service seekers are facing problem. Besides, the roof of the chamber of the health officer has developed cracks.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Abu Hasan Md Rezwanul Kabir said, "I have informed the highest authorities about problems in the hospital. I hope these will be addressed soon."


