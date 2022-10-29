Abnormal fodder prices make cattle owners frustrated



The photo shows fodder being taken to Baraigram from somewhere else through a boat. photo: observer

In a span of week per bag cattle feed price has registered an increase of Tk 300-400. The high cost of the fodder is hampering fattening of cattle.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources-Baraigram, there are a total of 1,72,330 cows including 65,078 milky cows and 1,07,252 oxen in the upazila.

Cattle farm owners said, at present per bag bran of 37 kg of Teer Brand is selling at Tk 1,720, India's bran at Tk 1,500 and Akij bran at Tk 1,580.

A 47 kg coconut cake bag is selling at Tk 1,800, mustard cake at Tk 3,350 and sesame cake at Tk 3,500.

Per 25 kg Narish and Jamjam feed are selling at Tk 3,300 and 3,100. Besides, per maund grass pea is selling at Tk 2,500, maize and sorted rice at Tk 1,600 each.

Feed trader Asim Dev at Zonail Bazar said, "We are purchasing fodder at higher rates from companies. So we have to sell this at a little higher price."

"But I can't say why the fodder price has gone up suddenly", he added.

Cattle owner Shahad Ali Mandal of Jalanda Village said, "At present, straw price has started to come down at a little rate with harvesting of transplanted Aman paddy."

Proprietor of Shimu Dairy Farm of Zonail area Mahmud Hasan Mukta said, she has a total of 22 cows including nine milky ones at her farm. But the milk price is continuing at the rate what was 3-4 years back.

If such feed price trend continues, farm owners will have no option but to quit cattle farming, she added.













