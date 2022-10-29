Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 2:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Abnormal fodder prices make cattle owners frustrated

Published : Saturday, 29 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

The photo shows fodder being taken to Baraigram from somewhere else through a boat. photo: observer

The photo shows fodder being taken to Baraigram from somewhere else through a boat. photo: observer

BARAIGRAM, Oct 28: Abnormal price hike of fodder in Baraigram Upazila of the district has put cattle farm owners into uttered disarray.
In a span of week per bag cattle feed price has registered an increase of Tk 300-400. The high cost of the fodder is hampering fattening of cattle.
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources-Baraigram, there are a total of 1,72,330 cows including 65,078 milky cows and 1,07,252 oxen in the    upazila.
Cattle farm owners said, at present per bag bran of 37 kg of Teer Brand is selling at Tk 1,720, India's bran at Tk 1,500 and Akij bran at Tk 1,580.
A 47 kg coconut cake bag is selling at Tk 1,800, mustard cake at Tk 3,350 and sesame cake at Tk 3,500.
Per 25 kg Narish and Jamjam feed are selling at Tk 3,300 and 3,100. Besides, per maund grass pea is selling at Tk 2,500, maize and sorted rice at Tk 1,600 each.
Feed trader Asim Dev at Zonail Bazar said, "We are purchasing fodder at higher rates from companies. So we have to sell this at a little higher price."
"But I can't say why the fodder price has gone up suddenly", he added.
Cattle owner Shahad Ali Mandal of Jalanda Village said, "At present, straw price has started to come down at a little rate with harvesting of transplanted Aman paddy."
Proprietor of Shimu Dairy Farm of Zonail area Mahmud Hasan Mukta said, she has a total of 22 cows including nine milky ones at her farm.  But the milk price is continuing at the rate what was 3-4 years back.
If such feed price trend continues, farm owners will have no option but to quit cattle farming, she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relief items distributed among the Sitrang-affected people
Fatima Rani Pilgrimage Festival ends in Sherpur
Green malta farming on the rise at Nalitabari
Two college girls among three people ‘commit suicide’
Two youths electrocuted in Barishal, Faridpur
Two to die, two jailed in murder, drug cases
Cyclone Sitrang impact: Houses damaged, crop fields inundated at Bhandaria, Lalmohan
73 detained on different charges


Latest News
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
BNP will win 290 seats in next general election: Rumin Farhana
BNP leaders, workers arrive at meeting venue at night
Ex-PM Khan begins 'long march' for early Pakistan election
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs showcase innovative designs for first time at Dutch Design Week
Bangladesh sees one Covid death, 102 cases
Minor girl murdered after rape in Ctg, accused arrested
AL expects huge turnout in Saturday Dhaka district council
President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup Saturday
BNP's activities prove 'mother of a thief shouts loudest': Hasan
Most Read News
Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne
Fakhrul’s daughter nominated for Australian national award
Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations along border
Fire at Narayanganj jute godown
73 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter
BCL distributes relief in Bhola
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft