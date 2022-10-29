Warm clothes distribution during winter

Dear Sir

In winter, warm clothes are distributed to the poor through public and private initiatives. These warm clothes are allocated for the urban and rural poor. Do the poorest people in the countryside, who do not have warm clothes to withstand the cold even on a severe winter night, get these winter clothes properly provided by the government?



Most of the poor people in the village complain that they do not get these winter clothes provided by the government or NGOs. So who get these clothes? Where do those go? These questions arise among the poorest people of the villages. These winter clothes come to the local union council. Then the villagers have to collect them from the Union Parishad. But most people do not get these winter clothes allocated for them. There is allegation of widespread nepotism. People responsible to distribute winter clothes distribute only among well known persons and relatives. Or they themselves use these winter clothes. It is important to provide ample amount of winter clothes to the poor people and ensure proper distribution.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



