Women’s role in combating food crisis

Are we really going to see continuity of the shortage of food? This burning question is revolving round the head of the common people with serious concern about future. As the world's economic condition remains chaotic due to war and unavoidable 'natural disaster' simultaneously, it has already earned serious impact on our local economy.



Hence, the normalcy of common people's life turned into trial and error in terms of mitigating the demand of daily arising basic needs. Whether it is related to working classes or service holders, most of the people except ultra rich cannot coup up with the increasing level of price by their generated income. In a recent report published in a news portal, women were found the ultimate burden holder of managing their family's basic needs during the present crisis. They have to consume less to combat the crisis.



The ultimate burden shifting to women has its root lies in patriarchy. Because, in the patriarchal set up of our society, men are considered as the bread winner and women have to handle the household chores particularly taking the responsibility of providing food ready before every meals. Hence, it is always a matter of concern and tension that how will she manage the family expenditure when the price of basic food items increases sharply? Will she be able to afford the best thing for her family members within the limited budget? In many cases, she got vulnerable to not fill up the family's needs and minimize her own needs.



Just a couple of years ago, we were stuck at home for a long period due to the worsening situation of Covid-19 and we faced the same problem. The scarcity of food will always remain a common phenomenon as our production unit does not cover the required amount of food.



To reduce this problem a bit, I remember my childhood whereas, my grandma used to collect seeds for harvesting the family-required vegetables in our small yard. It was her passion to nurture seeds and she used to keep those seeds in empty biscuit's container so that seeds do not get destroyed. During harvesting time, she used to open those boxes as if she were opening a treasure box. Our neighbours used to exchange seeds and this way all families in the locality were able to meet up their vegetable needs. Having domestic animals like cows and goats, birds like hens, ducks, geese etc made village women empowered to an extent to earn and contribute partly to the family needs. In bird's eye view, much is not seen but literally, it gave them another identity as a cultivator or earner apart from their very own identity as 'homemaker'.



Coming to the current time, amidst the shortage of food we are encountering, it is observed that city dwellers have become dependent and fascinated to the super market shopping and spending whatever amount they have. Homemakers in the city have an important role to play in minimizing the crisis. They can contribute substantially by growing vegetables and spinaches in their roof top and kitchen garden. In many roofs in Dhaka city, women are growing the needed vegetables for their family. To make it an overwhelming matter across the city dwellers, the excessive use of Smartphone, dependency on TV channels and social media phobia are to be diverted to the growing vegetables and spinaches as their hobby. Certainly, they will use free time in producing which will save expenditure and release them partially from the burden of providing food at any cost.



The recently made statement of our Prime Minister depicts the scenario of the current crisis where she emphasised on growing more foods by utilizing open and accessible spaces in our surrounding. She made the point that even if an inch of land is usable, you should sow seed to grow a pepper tree. Let us understand this and utilize our premises for less-burdened and more independent homemakers.

Tania Sultana is Officer in

sponsorship, SOS Children's

Village, Bangladesh.



















