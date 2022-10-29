Geopolitical implications of Bangladesh in Indo-Pacific region



Md Asraf Ali



However, China's rise as an economic superpower and a potential "revisionist" state has severely weakened the regional power balance, interests, and options in the Indo-Pacific area which has traditionally been under substantial influence of the West especially the US. As a consequence, this has heightened the policy concerns and significant socioeconomic, political, and military ramifications of small states such as Bangladesh in this region.



To address the current great power politics in the Indo-Pacific area, let me first describe the geo-strategic and geo-economic significance of the region, followed by how the region's complicated power politics has economic and military ramifications for Bangladesh.



In recent years, the Indo-Pacific region has emerged as a crucial battle field for the world's dominant economies. The phrase "from Hollywood to Bollywood" expresses eloquently that the territory stretches from the west coast of the United States to the west coast of India. Karl Haushofer, a German geopolitical researcher, coined the phrase Indo-Pacific in his 1924 book "The Geopolitics of the Pacific Oceans" as "Indopazifischen Raum."



However, when then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered a speech entitled "The Confluence of the Two Seas" in the Indian Parliament in August 2007, the subject of the growing significance of the Indian and Pacific Oceans as the pioneering geopolitical hinge in the domain of geopolitics attracted the most public attention.

The Indo-Pacific region has enormous geo-strategic, geo-political and geo-economic significance. The region is home to more than fifty percent of the world's population, sixty percent of global GDP, two-thirds of the world economy, sixty-five percent of the earth's oceans, twenty-five percent of the world's landmass, and seven of the world's most powerful militaries.



Besides, this region's maritime waters account for over 60% of global ocean-based commerce. This region employs 3 million people and contributes USD 900 billion in FDI to the United States alone.

Moreover, this region is strategically significant for China in primarily two ways. First, the coastal republics in this region, such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, offer port facilities that reduce dependence on the Malacca Strait for international trade. Nearly 80% of China's gasoline imports are transported via the maritime routes of this region. Second, this region is important to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is anticipated to increase its geostrategic influence in the region.



Moreover, India, Japan, and Australia, as well as the EU, SAARC, and ASEAN, have vital strategic and security interests in the whole Indo-Pacific area. All of these occurrences have substantial ramifications for Bangladesh's economic, political, and security issues. Bangladesh is often referred to as an economic surprise due to its remarkable improvement in all macroeconomic indicators.



Firstly, the nation's economy is frequently described as one of the fastest-growing in the world, which is partly attributable to the exceptional success of its manufacturing sector, including RMG production.Bangladesh's export of ready-made garments (RMG) and import of energy sources such as petroleum and LNG are highly dependent on the marine pathways of the Bay of Bengal, which is a vital part of the Indo-Pacific region. Therefore, any military clash between major powers in this region will severely compromise Bangladesh's national security and economic stability.



Secondly, the existing Sino-Bangladesh ties in the banner of BRI would face hurdles to maintain flawlessly due to the, if not openly, diplomatic pressure from the US and India. The United States would prefer that Bangladesh's economic and security cooperation with China not be extensive. This can be illustrated clearly through the denial of building Sonadia Deep Sea Port by Chain in Bangladesh.



In contrast, the United States prefers that Bangladesh keep a reasonable distance from China so that it does not fall under China's multifaceted influence. Growing economic ties with China would substantially expand Chinese interests in the Bay of Bengal, undermining the traditional power balance of the United States in the region.

Therefore,Bangladesh's ability to engage in strong economic and geopolitical ties with China will be hampered by the expanding US presence in the Indo-Pacific region, as the United States views China as the sole revisionist power in the international system.

Thirdly, Bangladesh's defense relations will be significantly impacted over the long term. From 2013 to the present day, China has continued to be the top supplier of military arms and equipment to Bangladesh. The recent purchase of two Ming-class type 035B diesel-electric submarines from China has further strengthened the favorabledefense relations that have existed between the two countries since the 1980s.

India and the United States, on the other hand, have already demonstrated a major interest in extending their defense ties with Bangladesh. According to a BIISS study, India has proposed creating a coastline monitoring radar system in Bangladesh and offered a 500 million dollar line of credit for the acquisition of Indian military hardware.



In addition, the United States has endeavored to sign the "General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA)" and the "Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA)" with Bangladesh as promptly as possible in order to build the robust defense cooperation necessary for the success of its Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).



In conclusion, the increasing militarization and securitization of the Indo-Pacific region as a result of policies such as IPS and military alliances such as AUKAU and QUAD pose clear threats to regional order, peace, and stability, which have significant implications for Bangladesh's aspiration to become a developed nation by 2041.



Bangladesh's economy will suffer a number of obstacles if the Bay of Bengal becomes a center of power politics and armed conflict. In order to avoid becoming entangled in the power politics of the great powers in the Indo-Pacific region, Bangladesh must develop pragmatic and timely policies and maintain a hedging strategy.

The writer is a student (MSS), Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka











The concept of achieving security predates recorded history. Political thinkers such as Thomas Hobbes, Thucydides, Niccol Machiavelli, and Kenneth Waltz demonstrated a keen interest in defining nation-state security. After the end of the Cold War, the United States achieved unipolar hegemony in world affairs, which it has maintained effectively.However, China's rise as an economic superpower and a potential "revisionist" state has severely weakened the regional power balance, interests, and options in the Indo-Pacific area which has traditionally been under substantial influence of the West especially the US. As a consequence, this has heightened the policy concerns and significant socioeconomic, political, and military ramifications of small states such as Bangladesh in this region.To address the current great power politics in the Indo-Pacific area, let me first describe the geo-strategic and geo-economic significance of the region, followed by how the region's complicated power politics has economic and military ramifications for Bangladesh.In recent years, the Indo-Pacific region has emerged as a crucial battle field for the world's dominant economies. The phrase "from Hollywood to Bollywood" expresses eloquently that the territory stretches from the west coast of the United States to the west coast of India. Karl Haushofer, a German geopolitical researcher, coined the phrase Indo-Pacific in his 1924 book "The Geopolitics of the Pacific Oceans" as "Indopazifischen Raum."However, when then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered a speech entitled "The Confluence of the Two Seas" in the Indian Parliament in August 2007, the subject of the growing significance of the Indian and Pacific Oceans as the pioneering geopolitical hinge in the domain of geopolitics attracted the most public attention.The Indo-Pacific region has enormous geo-strategic, geo-political and geo-economic significance. The region is home to more than fifty percent of the world's population, sixty percent of global GDP, two-thirds of the world economy, sixty-five percent of the earth's oceans, twenty-five percent of the world's landmass, and seven of the world's most powerful militaries.Besides, this region's maritime waters account for over 60% of global ocean-based commerce. This region employs 3 million people and contributes USD 900 billion in FDI to the United States alone.Moreover, this region is strategically significant for China in primarily two ways. First, the coastal republics in this region, such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, offer port facilities that reduce dependence on the Malacca Strait for international trade. Nearly 80% of China's gasoline imports are transported via the maritime routes of this region. Second, this region is important to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is anticipated to increase its geostrategic influence in the region.Moreover, India, Japan, and Australia, as well as the EU, SAARC, and ASEAN, have vital strategic and security interests in the whole Indo-Pacific area. All of these occurrences have substantial ramifications for Bangladesh's economic, political, and security issues. Bangladesh is often referred to as an economic surprise due to its remarkable improvement in all macroeconomic indicators.Firstly, the nation's economy is frequently described as one of the fastest-growing in the world, which is partly attributable to the exceptional success of its manufacturing sector, including RMG production.Bangladesh's export of ready-made garments (RMG) and import of energy sources such as petroleum and LNG are highly dependent on the marine pathways of the Bay of Bengal, which is a vital part of the Indo-Pacific region. Therefore, any military clash between major powers in this region will severely compromise Bangladesh's national security and economic stability.Secondly, the existing Sino-Bangladesh ties in the banner of BRI would face hurdles to maintain flawlessly due to the, if not openly, diplomatic pressure from the US and India. The United States would prefer that Bangladesh's economic and security cooperation with China not be extensive. This can be illustrated clearly through the denial of building Sonadia Deep Sea Port by Chain in Bangladesh.In contrast, the United States prefers that Bangladesh keep a reasonable distance from China so that it does not fall under China's multifaceted influence. Growing economic ties with China would substantially expand Chinese interests in the Bay of Bengal, undermining the traditional power balance of the United States in the region.Therefore,Bangladesh's ability to engage in strong economic and geopolitical ties with China will be hampered by the expanding US presence in the Indo-Pacific region, as the United States views China as the sole revisionist power in the international system.Thirdly, Bangladesh's defense relations will be significantly impacted over the long term. From 2013 to the present day, China has continued to be the top supplier of military arms and equipment to Bangladesh. The recent purchase of two Ming-class type 035B diesel-electric submarines from China has further strengthened the favorabledefense relations that have existed between the two countries since the 1980s.India and the United States, on the other hand, have already demonstrated a major interest in extending their defense ties with Bangladesh. According to a BIISS study, India has proposed creating a coastline monitoring radar system in Bangladesh and offered a 500 million dollar line of credit for the acquisition of Indian military hardware.In addition, the United States has endeavored to sign the "General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA)" and the "Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA)" with Bangladesh as promptly as possible in order to build the robust defense cooperation necessary for the success of its Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).In conclusion, the increasing militarization and securitization of the Indo-Pacific region as a result of policies such as IPS and military alliances such as AUKAU and QUAD pose clear threats to regional order, peace, and stability, which have significant implications for Bangladesh's aspiration to become a developed nation by 2041.Bangladesh's economy will suffer a number of obstacles if the Bay of Bengal becomes a center of power politics and armed conflict. In order to avoid becoming entangled in the power politics of the great powers in the Indo-Pacific region, Bangladesh must develop pragmatic and timely policies and maintain a hedging strategy.The writer is a student (MSS), Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka